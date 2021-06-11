Battlegrounds Mobile India has been eagerly awaited in India ever since rumours of the PUBG Mobile India's replacement emerged online. Krafton has been teasing the Battle Royale game for the last couple of weeks. Now, the company has released a new teaser of the game on its official Facebook account asking people to guess the launch date. The teaser image shows a measurement tool with graphs and numbers. By adding combinations of the X and Y axis, we get a sum of number 18. Taking this number into consideration, the online game may be launched in India on June 18, 2021. This launch date is in line with previous reports that claimed the game would be launched on the same date. PUBG’s Indian Version ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ Tipped To Be Launched on June 18, 2021: Report.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is confirmed to feature the UAZ vehicle and the Erangel map from PUBG Mobile. But the Erangel map will be called 'Erangle'.

Moreover, the game will come with inventory, outfits that will be similar to the ones that were available in the PUBG Mobile game. Earlier this month, Krafton also released a teaser that shows PUBG Mobile-like level 3 backpack.

The game is available for pre-registration on Google Play Store with the minimum requirements to play it seamlessly.

These requirements include a smartphone running on Android 5.1.1 or above, at least 2GB RAM and a stable internet connection. Users who pre-register will also get rewards such as Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, 300AG and Celebration Expert Title.

