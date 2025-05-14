Airtel users have been facing network issues for hours in their areas and are unable make a call or use the internet. The subscribers have posted messages on the X platform saying "Airtel Network Down in India". One asked if there was any specific reason for the Airtel network issue in her area. She asked, "Only I facing the issue or all are facing this issue?" Another Airtel subscriber said, "I taken postpaid connection just previous month... And now feel regret why I chose Airtel... Now I stuck for 3 month to move on.." Another Airtel service user said that if the network weren't fixed, he would switch to another network. People have been posting about the Airtel network outage since yesterday without getting any solution. Airtel replied that it was continuously improving service and had a planned maintenance on May 14, 2025. Apple Mind-Control Tech: Company Reportedly Developing Technology To Enable Users To Control iPhone, iPad With Throughs, Working on Brain Interface Startup ‘Synchron’.

Airtel Down in My Area, Said A User

Is there any reason to #Airtel network is down in my area. Only I facing the issue or all are facing this issue? pic.twitter.com/luEQWJf6mY — ANKITA KUMARI (@ankitajkhs) May 14, 2025

Subscriber Says He Regrets Choosing Airtel Postpaid

@airtelindia I taken postpaid connection just previous month... And now filI feel regret why I choose airtel... Now I stuck for 3 monthn to move on.. Incoming call network issue.. outgoing network issue.. internet not working while calling... Voice break... Too much issue — Rajesh Seth (@RajeshSeth8) May 14, 2025

Airtel Network Issue, Service Down in My Area, Said a User/strong>

