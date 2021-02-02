Are you looking to dispose any of your unwanted cars and trucks hassle free and without waiting for time to get paid and with a very stream paper-work? When you choose junking your dead downed car, there are considerable pros and cons to it, many car owners prefer taking their cars to the junk yards then returning them on back the road themselves because the financial commitments outweigh the benefits. A company 1hourcash4cars, a company that buys junk cars and pays for it within an hour!

1hourcash4cars, known for its prompt service, is an America based company and with over 176 locations nationwide. Everyone gets frustrated with that one dysfunctional car they have which lets them down everytime. 1hourcash4cars promises to give us a fair and worthy price of that useless car. Unlike other dealers, they even provide free of cost towing of the car. Running or not they buy the car in any condition because even if it doesn’t drive it still has a big treasure of parts in it.

The procedure to sell the cars is as easy as anyone could imagine. The sellers need to visit their website, and submit your basic vehicle information and agree on a purchase price. Once the price is agreed by the seller, they need to share proof of ownership and identification. The 1hourcash4cars team picks the car and gets paid within 1 hour.

What the company is most recognized for is their judiciousness. Once the deal is sealed the prior owner of the car gets paid, irrespective of their location within a single hour. Even the car gets picked up from the location within a maximum of three days.

Junk car is a niche service designed to take care of people’s unwanted or junk cars and really requires a proper system for disposal so that there are no negative effects on the environment. 1hourcash4cars keeps proper check and work on recycling car’s material content, repurposed or used for energy recovery. They ensure safe disposal of all non biodegradable and hazardous parts like antifreeze, battery acid, gas, oil, and mercury which are harmful to the environment. They even recycle the non biodegradable tires so they could be reused, ultimately reducing waste generation.

So now why to get exasperated with the lengthy procedure of disposing of your old, junk car when you have better ways. The environment and the economy are really both two sides of the same coin. If we cannot sustain the environment we cannot sustain ourselves. Rather than keeping your space occupied with junk or donating old junk cars, you can now opt for the better option of selling your cars at 1hourcash4cars for cash.