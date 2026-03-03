Mumbai, March 3: A former physical education teacher at Ponaganset High School in Glocester, Rhode Island, has been charged with third-degree s*xual assault following a state police investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Alisha Crins, 39, was arrested on Friday after a former student, who graduated last spring, filed a formal complaint in October. According to court documents, Crins admitted to sending explicit photographs and kissing the teenager but denied that the encounters progressed to full intercourse.

Origins of the Alleged Relationship

The investigation began after the student reported that the contact started during his sophomore year. Charging documents obtained by WPRI indicate that Crins allegedly found the student’s phone number online and initiated a series of "flirty" text messages. Mayor Misty Roberts Sent Message to Mother of 16-Year-Old Boy Whom She Had S*x With During Pool Party, Photo Surfaces.

The interactions reportedly escalated from comments about the student’s appearance to explicit requests. Investigators state that Crins allegedly asked to wear the student's sweatshirt and later requested a kiss, leading to a meeting at her residence in Cranston.

Details of the Encounters Between the Teacher and Student

According to the police affidavit, the student met Crins on a side street near her home. During this encounter, Crins allegedly told the student, "You can’t tell anybody," before kissing him for approximately 15 minutes. The student provided authorities with several s*xually suggestive and naked photos and videos in lingerie that were sent while he was 17. Crins admitted to investigators that she sent additional n*de content after the student turned 18. The teenager also alleged a second encounter where Crins reportedly straddled him in the backseat of a vehicle and engaged in s*xual contact.

Admissions and Defense by Alisha Crins

When questioned by Rhode Island State Police, Crins admitted to the "s*xting" and the physical kissing but maintained a distinction regarding the level of physical intimacy. Both Crins and the student told investigators that while they had discussed plans to have s*x, they never followed through with the act. Crins reportedly told police that she eventually attempted to end the communication, citing her marriage and her professional role as his teacher. US: School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Male Student in Texas, Later Released on USD 50,000 Bond.

School District Response and Legal Proceedings

The Foster-Glocester Regional School District has distanced itself from the former employee. Superintendent Dr Renee Palazzo confirmed in October that Crins was no longer employed by the district shortly after the criminal investigation was triggered. Crins is currently facing two counts of third-degree s*xual assault. She has been released pending her formal arraignment, which is scheduled to take place on March 18.

