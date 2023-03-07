San Francisco, March 7: Elon Musk on Twitter has taken an exit interview of a sacked worker, who asked him to confirm if he is still an employee or not. Ex-Twitter employee named Haraldur Thorleifsson wrote in his post: "Dear @elonmusk, 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?"

To which Musk replied: "What work have you been doing?" Thorleifsson then talked about his job and the specific work he was doing at Twitter. After a brief discussion, the Twitter boss laughed at him with emojis, indicating that he had been fired. Laid-Off Twitter Employee Seeks To Know His Status From Elon Musk; Their Public Interaction Is Breaking the Internet.

Elon Musk's Conversation With Sacked Employee

Elon Musk's exchange today with Haraldur Thorleifsson, who until last week was a senior designer at Twitter: pic.twitter.com/sZzhoRPEHZ — Erin Woo (@erinkwoo) March 7, 2023

Moreover, the exit interview has gone viral, with many people finding Musk's attitude rude and disrespectful. "Publicly humiliated his ex-employee. The guy had one shot and tried to waffle by saying he saved $500k on FIGMA," a user wrote. Elon Musk Lied About Having Bachelor's Degree in Physics? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Fake News About Twitter CEO's Educational Background.

"I'm sorry to say it doesn't seem to be an actual question but him mocking you, someone who was just laid off. This makes me so upset I will probably cancel my subscription. I cannot support such a cruel organization. Explain yourself Elon!," another user commented.

