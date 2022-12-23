A viral thread on the micro-blogging site has alleged that Twitter COE Elon Musk lied about his educational background. The Twitter thread said that Musk specifically lied regarding a bachelor of arts degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania. However, it must be noted that the allegations are false. As per reports, Elon Musk does has a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania. Interestingly, the University of Pennsylvania considers Musk to be a graduate of both the economics department and the physics department. Can Mobile Phones Be Used to Pop Popcorn Kernels? Here’s A Fact Check of the Viral Claim Based on Old Video.

Elon Musk Lied About His Educational Background?

A viral Twitter thread alleges that Elon Musk lied about his educational background, specifically regarding a bachelor of arts degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania. Here are the facts: https://t.co/qURQhZWysb — snopes.com (@snopes) December 23, 2022

