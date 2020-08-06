Flipkart, the country's leading e-commerce giant is hosting its Big Saving Days sale in India. The online sale will run from August 6 onwards till August 10. This 5-day Flipkart sale promises exciting deals and offers on several categories such as smartphone, Electronics, Smart TVs, smart gadgets and more. As a part of the sale, the e-retailer is providing a first-ever massive discount on Apple's most affordable iPhone. Apart from the iPhone SE, Apple’s iPhone XR is too listed on Flipkart with never seen before prices. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Realme 6i Smartphone to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart.

Apple launched its most affordable iPhone called iPhone SE 2020 with a price tag of Rs 42,500. But, the phone is now listed with a discount of around Rs 5,500. This pricing of the iPhone SE is for the 64GB variant. A similar discount offer is also offered on the 128 GB variant bringing down the price to Rs 41,999. On the other hand, the 256GB variant of the iPhone SE is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 51,999. Additionally, the company is also offering up to Rs 13,450 off on exchanging older device while purchasing the iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available in India (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple iPhone XR is also listed on Flipkart with attractive discounts during the ongoing sale. The entry-level variant with 64GB storage is listed on Flipkart for Rs 44,999. Moreover, the 128GB version is up for grab during the sale with an attractive price of Rs 49,999. The interested customers can also avail exchange benefits of up to 13,450.

Apple iPhone XR (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apart from Apple iPhones, Flipkart is also providing great deals on various other smartphones during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020. Realme X2 Pro, Oppo Reno 2 F, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and several others are listed on Flipkart with discounts and offers.

