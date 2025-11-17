Cupertino, November 17: Apple has launched its iPhone 17 series, which has captured the market and enthusiasts with its new rear design, improved performance, and the addition of a Centre Stage camera. Now, reports suggest that the Apple iPhone 2027 lineup has been leaked, indicating it could include the iPhone Air 2, expected to launch in March. Apple is also anticipated to introduce its iPhone 20th anniversary models in 2027.

The iPhone 20 series will launch two years from now instead of the iPhone 19 series. The reason is reportedly tied to Apple celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone, launched in 2007. Reports indicate that instead of releasing the new iPhones in a single month, the tech giant may spread launches across the year. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch in India on November 18, Will Include OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone Air 2, iPhone 20 Series Launching in 2027 on Apple’s 20th Anniversary

According to a report by India Today, leaks suggest that the next iPhone Air will launch in March and a special anniversary model in September 2027. To mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, the company is said to be working on a revised strategy. Apple is reportedly rethinking its launch plans as the milestone year approaches.

The report mentioned that Apple adopted a new release cycle in 2011 after delays in iOS 5 and iCloud pushed the iPhone 4s launch out of summer. However, the timing proved ideal for capitalising on the holiday season. The iPhone Air 2 will not launch next year during the September event alongside the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and the rumoured iPhone Fold. Lava Agni 4 Launch Set on November 20 With YUVA AI; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

The iPhone 20th anniversary series could bring the biggest design changes yet compared with previous models, along with performance improvements and new features in iOS. The split launch strategy may be part of a broader long-term plan, according to the report, helping Apple settle into a more consistent rhythm in the following years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

