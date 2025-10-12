Mumbai, October 12: Apple iPhone 16 Pro price has been drastically reduced during the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025. The smartphone is available at much lower rates than the launch price this festive season. For those considering buying an Apple device, the iPhone 16 Pro could be a good choice as it comes with Apple Intelligence, the A18 Pro chip, and more.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro was launched in September 2024 with triple triangularly placed cameras on the rear, priced at INR 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage option. Additionally, customers can choose from 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. It has a 6.3-inch all-screen OLED display with 2,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness and a 2622x1206-pixel resolution. iQOO 15 Launch in China on October 20 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The device has 48MP+48MP+12MP cameras on the rear and a 12MP front-facing camera. It supports nano SIM and eSIM, has an IP68 rating, and 8.25mm thickness. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in four color options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drop During Flipkart Big Bang Diwali 2025 Sale

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 16 Pro at a massive discount of up to INR 50,000. Recently, Customers were able to get the entry-level 128GB variant at INR 94,999 on the website. The price keeps fluctuating, therefore the offer may change after some time. Officially, the iPhone 16 Pro price is listed on Flipkart at INR 1,04,900, a 4% discount compared to the INR 1,09,000 price for the Black Titanium variant. The listed price is already INR 10,000 lower than at the time of launch last year. Vivo OriginOS 6 To Be Unveiled on October 15 Globally, Company Says Android 16-Based Update Will Offer ‘Next Level of Smoothness and Elegant Design’.

During the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale, customers can get up to INR 48,650 via an exchange offer. They can also purchase the device through easy payment options, including INR 3,688 per month with selected banks. Offers may vary depending on the credit card or bank the customer holds.

