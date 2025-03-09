New Delhi, March 9: Reddit announced that it is introducing a set of new tools to make it easier for users to participate and contribute on its platform. The features will help its users find communities, and ensure their posts don’t break any rules, and understand how to contribute across the social network.

The features are expected to improve the experience of posting on Reddit for making it simpler for users to contribute their posts. It can be helpful for new users who might not be familiar with how Reddit operates or where to submit their posts. Reddit is rolling out new features for posts that will help users to determine whether their submissions comply with a subreddit’s rules and if they are suitable for the specific community. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, Meesho, Instagram, PhonePe and Seekho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Reddit New Features and Tools

Before submitting a post, users can now verify whether their content might violate a community's rules. The feature will help the users to avoid unintentionally breaking any guidelines, which could lead to their post being removed. Reddit aims to create a smoother posting experience and encourage users to follow the community standards by introducing this feature.

The Post Recovery feature od Reddit will allow users to repost their content if it has been removed for violating community rules. When a post is taken down, a prompt will appear to guide its users to an alternative subreddit where they can share their content instead. Reddit will now display a community's posting requirements, like account age or Karma to users before they make a post. The feature will help to reduce confusion and ensure that users are aware of the necessary criteria for posting in that particular community. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Widget for Accessing Meta AI Chatbot for Beta Testers on Android.

Community Suggestions is a new feature that will recommend relevant communities to users when they are creating a post. By analysing the content of the post, Reddit will help users to discover suitable audiences for their contributions. Post Insights will allow Reddit users to track the performance of their posts. They can view metrics like the number of views, upvotes, shares, and more. The information will help users to gain a better understanding of what will work with the community and which will enable them to refine their content and improve their future posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).