Fortnite Will Be Available on Sony PS5 & Microsoft Xbox Series X; Confirms Epic Games

Fortnite Video Game (Photo Credits: Twitter)

San Francisco, May 14: Epic Games has announced that its battle royale hit game Fortnite would be available on Microsofts Xbox Series X and Sonys PlayStation 5 consoles. Next-gen consoles game will be able to run at higher framerates and resolutions. On PS4 Pro and Xbox Series X, Fortnite will run at 60 frames per second. The news was revealed as part of the Unreal Engine 5 unveiling, which showcased footage running on PS5. Fortnite Battle Royale Game Exceeds 350 Million Registered Players.

"We are excited to confirm that Fortnite will be headed to next-generation consoles at launch. This is the same Fortnite you know and love, ready to take full advantage of the newest consoles," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "While we can't share specifics at the moment, more powerful hardware will allow us to improve performance and visuals. At launch, the version of Fortnite we release on next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4. We will migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021," informed the company.

Last month, Epic Games released its Battle Royale game through the official Play Store on Android. The game was available for Android 10 since mid-2019. However, Epic Games decided not to include the game in Google Play Store. Epic announced last week that the title now has more than 350 million registered players.