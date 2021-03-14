New Delhi, March 14: Global chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies has announced 4 Unknown as the winner of season 1 of Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Open 2020, taking home the lead award of Rs 20,00,000.

Team Elite and Life Hackers finished the tournament as the first and the second runner-up and were awarded Rs 8,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000, respectively.

"Our heartiest congratulations to team 4 Unknown for winning the first season of Snapdragon Conquest. It was inspiring to see the strategies and the high level of perseverance the gamers demonstrated throughout the tournament," Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India, said in a statement.

"We are also proud to have had this opportunity to bring gaming talent and communities together from across the country. India has a very promising eSports eco-system, and we are committed to supporting in every way, be it with devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies', or programs such as Snapdragon Conquest," Vagadia added.

The winner was announced after a total of twelve teams battled it out over twelve matches that were spread over two days for the title.

Snapdragon Conquest saw a landmark turnout and an overwhelming response from the eSports fraternity from across the country.

The tournament begun on January 30 and concluded on March 13.

