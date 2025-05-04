New Delhi, May 4: Skype will shut down on May 5, 2025, marking the end of one of the most well-known video calling platforms from the early days of the internet. After running for over 20 years, Microsoft has decided to discontinue Skype and focus instead on its newer platform, Microsoft Teams.

The company is now encouraging users to switch to Microsoft Teams (free version), which has become its main app for chatting, video calls, and online meetings. While Skype was once popular for connecting friends, family, and colleagues around the world, Microsoft Teams is now seen as a better tool for personal and professional use, offering more features and support. Apple and Anthropic Partner To Build AI-Powered ‘Vibe-Coding’ Platform, Says Report.

Skype was launched in 2003 by Danish developer Janus Friis and Swedish developer Niklas Zennström. It quickly became popular for voice and video calls over the internet. However, over time, it began to lose users to newer platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, which offered more advanced features and better integration. As these modern tools gained popularity, Skype's usage slowly declined, leading to Microsoft’s decision to phase it out completely.

What Will Happen to Current Skype Users and Their Paid Plans?

Skype users can switch to Microsoft Teams (free) by signing in with their existing Skype username and password on any device that supports Teams. Once logged in, your chats and contacts will automatically appear to continue where you left off. If you decide not to move to Microsoft Teams, you can choose to export your Skype data. It includes your chat history, contacts, and call records.

If a user already has a paid Skype subscription or Skype Credit, you can continue using them until the end of their next renewal period. After May 5, 2025, the Skype Dial Pad will still be accessible for paid users through the Skype web portal and inside Microsoft Teams. Apple May Integrate Google Gemini AI Into Apple Intelligence Suite by Mid-2025, Announcement Expected at WWDC25: Reports.

How To Begin Using Microsoft Teams for Free?

Switching to Microsoft Teams is easy. To begin, download the Microsoft Teams app on your device by visiting the official Teams website. Once installed, sign in using your current Skype username and password. Your existing chats and contacts will appear automatically in Teams.

