Mumbai, February 15: Google Play is the one-stop where Android users can get all the mobile applications they need. Google's digital marketplace offers users a wide range of categories of apps to choose from and lets them explore millions of mobile apps. Google Play Store offers apps related to photography, music, shopping, news, beauty and makeup, chat, audiobooks and more. The users can also explore bookings, films and other categories on Google Play.

Google Play Store has over two million applications that users can explore. Based on their downloads, the platform adjusts the ranking of the top free apps. The most downloaded app gets in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Last week, Disney+ Hotstar was the most downloaded app. The other apps that followed the list included WhatsApp, Instagram, Truecaller and Meesho. This week, JioHottar has become the most downloaded Google Play app. The others in the second, third, fourth and fifth place are Instagram, WhatsApp, Truecaller and Meesho. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Disney+ Hotstar, WhatsApp, Instagram, Truecaller and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

JioHotstar: Live Sports & more

Star India Private Limited recently launched JioHotstar services in India, offering Indian and global movies and TV shows. Moreover, the JioHotstar allows the viewers to live stream sports events, including cricket. The app lets them catch the latest blockbusters from Bollywood, Hollywood and regional cinema. It lets the users enjoy HBO, Paramount and Peacock channels and explore Disney, Marvel and video content from other platforms. So far, over 500 million users (around five crores) downloaded the JioHotStar app, 12.2 million have reviewed it, and it received 4.0 stars. It is the most downloaded Google Play Store app.

Instagram

Meta's Instagram allows users to share photos, videos and reels with others, helping them develop social connections. The app is mostly popular for viral videos and reels. It is all popular with celebrities, film stars and influencers. With a 4.3 star rating and 16 crore reviews, the app is downloaded by 500 crore Android users. It has achieved second place in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most used chat platform, with over 500 crore downloads from the Google Play Store. The mobile app was also developed by Meta to allow users to share photos, videos, files, documents, audio, and other multimedia files with others. WhatsApp has evolved over the years, offering services like Channel, Avatar creation, Meta AI, and connecting with like-minded people via Communities. It has been given a 4.2-star rating and has 20.4 crore reviews. It is the third most downloaded app on Google Play.

Truecaller

Like last week, Truecaller has maintained its fourth spot in the top free app section on the Google Play Store. People use the Truecaller app to identify unknown callers and block spammers and telemarketers. The app allows Android users to record calls, identify priority calls, organise their inboxes, and much more. Truecaller has been downloaded by more than 100 crore Android users, has 4.23 crore reviews, and has a 4.4-star rating. Meta, Apple Working on Humanoid Robotics: Tech Giants Explore Ways To Enter New Competitive Market for Developing AI-Powered Robots.

Meesho

Meesho is an Indian e-commerce platform that offers various lifestyle products to interested buyers. The platform claims to offer customers high-quality products at cheaper rates, along with various discounts and offers. Meesho is preferred by customers to buy products ranging from beauty, fashion, electronics, and more for men, women, and children. It has over 50 crore downloads, a 4.5-star rating, and 47.2 lakh reviews on the Google Play Store.

