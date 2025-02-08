Mumbai, February 8: Google Play is a digital marketplace with millions of mobile applications for Android users. It is home to many applications that enhance users' productivity. There are various categories to explore on the Google Play Store for Android applications, such as photography, workspace, productivity, AI chat assistants, lifestyle, beauty, camera and photography, music, news, shopping, and more. Besides downloading the applications, users can also explore books, films, and more.

On Google Playstore, users can find more than two million mobile applications from various sub-categories. On a regular basis, Google Play adjusts the list of mobile applications in the top free section according to their downloads. The most downloaded mobile app gets to the top spot, making it number one in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Today, Disney+ Hotstar, WhatsApp, Instagram, Trucaller, and Meesho have become among the top downloaded applications. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioSphere: Web Browser, Disney+ Hotstar, WhatsApp, Instagram and Zepto Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Disney+ Hotstar

Last week, Disney+ Hotstar was in the second spot, but now it has become the most downloaded Android application in Google Play's top free section. Offered by Star India Private Limited, this mobile Disney+ Hotstar offers its subscribers a treasure of movies and TV shows. They can watch 1,00,000 hours of films and Television shows in India and across the world. This app has over 500 crore downloads, 1.2 crore reviews and an overall 4.0-star rating on Google Play.

WhatsApp

Meta's WhatsApp is one of the most used mobile applications in the world. Similar to Disney+ Hotstar, this instant chat app has over 500 crore downloads. It has 20.4 crore reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Google's digital marketplace. WhatsApp users can freely chat, voice call, video call, make avatars, access Meta AI, share files and do much more. They can stay connected with online groups of like-minded people with common goals. It is the second most downloaded app on the Play Store.

Instagram

Instagram is yet another mobile app developed by Meta for social connection. It allows users to share photos, videos, reels, and stories. Instagram has become a place for viral videos or other news. More than 500 crore people downloaded Instagram, and 16 crore wrote reviews on the Google Play store, along with a 4.3-star rating. Google Play has adjusted it as the third most downloaded free Android app.

Trucaller

Trucaller is one of the most trusted apps for identifying unknown callers and blocking them, which may include telemarketers, spammers or those trying to disturb. This is achieved by a community-based spam list, which is updated by millions of Truecaller users across the world. It also allows you to record calls, organise inboxes, identify priority calls and do much more. Over 100 crore Android users have downloaded this app, wrote 2.43 crore reviews and given 4.4 stars on Google Play Store's free app section. iOS 18.4 Update: Apple Expected To Launch 1st Beta Next Week, Roll Out Final Update in April 2025; Check Anticipated Apple Intelligence Features and Upgrades.

Meesho

Meesho is an India-based leading shopping application that claims to offer customers top-quality lifestyle products at the lowest or wholesale prices. From fashion to beauty and health and electronics, Meesho has various product categories suitable for purchases by men, women, and children. It has more than 50 crore total downloads, a 4.5-star rating, and 47.2 lakh reviews on the Google Play Store.

