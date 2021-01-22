Sydney, January 22: Google threatened to block Australian users from accessing its search service unless the government changes proposed legislation to make the internet giant pay news outlets for their content.

According to a Reuters report, Australia is about to pass laws that would make the Big Tech giants negotiate payments with local publishers and broadcasters for content. If they can't strike a deal, a government-appointed arbitrator will then decide the price. Google Blocks Australian News from Local Users; 'Part of Experiment,' Says US Tech Giant.

Australia announced the legislation last month after an investigation found that Google and Facebook held too much market power in the media industry, a situation it said posed a potential threat to a well-functioning democracy.

