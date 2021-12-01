Honor, the Chinese phone maker is said to be launched today in the Chinese market. The device will be launched under the Honor 60 Series and could sit along with Honor 60 and Honor 60 SE smartphones. Ahead of its launch, specifications of Honor 60 Pro have been leaked online by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91Mobiles. Honor X20 5G With Triple Rear Cameras & MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Launched.

Honor 60 Pro (Photo Credits: Ishan Agrawal X 91Mobiles)

As per the tipster, Honor 60 Pro will be available in four shades - Jade Green, Juliet, Starry Sky Blue and Bright Black. The handset is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display. It is said to be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device is tipped to come with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 108MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there could be a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is said to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It might run on Android 11 based Magic UI 5.0.

