Huawei, the Chinese phone brand, is planning to launch a new smartphone under the Nova series. Likely to be called Nova 8i, the handset will be an addition to the Nova 8 series which includes Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 5G, Nova 8 Pro 5G and Nova 8 Pro 4G. Ahead of its launch, new details of the smartphone have been leaked online. According to fresh details shared by Playfuldroid, the handset will soon be launched in Southeast Asian markets. Huawei Launches HarmonyOS 2.0 To Take On Google’s Android.

The Nova 8i smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 94.7 percent. The screen will get a punch-hole panel, however, there's no information about the front camera.

Huawei Technologies

At the rear, there is a circular camera module similar to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The setup will comprise a 64MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The mid-ranger will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC. It will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with the brand's 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology. The handset can be fully charged in just 38 minutes. The phone is likely to run on Harmony OS. It will be available in three shades - Moonlight Silver, Starry Black and Interstellar Blue.

