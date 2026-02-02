New Delhi, January 31: Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy F70 series details in India today. The company would be expanding its Galaxy F-series portfolio with a new mid-range offering. The South Korean smartphone maker confirmed the launch through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, marking the first time a “70-series” model has been introduced under the Galaxy F branding.

The Galaxy F70 series brings a refreshed design language and a focus on upgraded features aimed at everyday users and content creators. Samsung has positioned the new lineup as an evolution of the existing F-series, highlighting improvements in camera performance, display quality, and overall user experience, while maintaining its online-first sales strategy. Realme P4 Power 5G To Go on Sale on February 5; Check Price and Specifications of India’s First 10,001mAh Battery Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Series Launch

Samsung has described the Galaxy F70 series as a reimagined version of its mid-range lineup. The company’s marketing campaign places strong emphasis on enhanced camera capabilities for social media and content creation, alongside performance upgrades intended to deliver smoother multitasking and longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy F70 features a large Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, offering improved brightness and colour accuracy. It is powered by an octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device houses a multi-camera setup led by a high-resolution primary sensor, supported by advanced image processing features. A large-capacity battery with fast charging support ensures extended usage, while the smartphone runs on Samsung’s One UI based on the latest Android version. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and enhanced security options. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Launch Soon, Tablet Reportedly Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F70 is expected to be priced competitively in the Indian market, with reports suggesting a launch price under INR 30,000. Early indications point to a starting price between INR 10,000 and INR 15,000, with final pricing and availability details set to be announced during the official rollout. Currently, Samsung allows the users to notify them via registration on the website. More details are expected soon.

