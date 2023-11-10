Mumbai, November 10: Humane, founded by ex-Apple executives, announced a new high-tech AI projector called "Ai Pin" that can be worn on clothing. The Ai Pin projector from Humane is said to replace your smartphone as it has no screen but runs on voice commands and hand motions. The new device from Humane will run on US-based T-Mobile network and will cost $699 (approximately Rs 58,213).

According to reports, first the wearable device was unveiled during TED Talk in May. After six months, the company officially announced its wearable AI projector and named it "AI Pin". So far, the device but it sounds more like a smartphone without having a screen. The reports say that the device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which offers the device higher performance and speed. Apple Reaches USD 25 Million Settlement US Government Over 'Discriminatory Hiring' and 'Job Bias' Allegations.

Humane AI Projector Unveiled During TED Talks: (Watch Video):

Human's Ai Pin Unveiled (Check Video on X):

Humane "Ai Pin" Wearable AI Projector, A Smartphone Without Screen:

Ai Pin by Humane has a green laser projector that projects the holographic information on your hand. It can recognize the objects before you place them with the help of its camera. It is a very small square device that can be fitted on the palm of your hand. Human AI Pin, according to the reports, will have access to the Microsoft and OpenAI using the T-Mobile Network. The device does not listen or record voice commands like "Google's Virtual Assistant" or "Apple's Siri", instead the users have to manually trigger it.

According to the reports, the device can display texts, monochromatic images, on user's hand. AI Pin will be available in the United States from November 16, confirmed by the official website. Human Ai Pin works with voice and hand motions. The reports say that the device will only work if the user interacts with it. The reports say that the OS of the device understands the needs of the users and picks the right AI platform to function. ChatGPT Down: AI Chatbot Back Online After Facing Global Outage, OpenAI Says DDoS Attack Behind Periodic Outages.

About Humane, founded by ex-Apple executives:

Humane was founded in 2018 by two ex-Apple executives, Imran Chaudhry and Bethany Bongiorno, husband and wife. It is one of many startups in Silicon Valley that works to bring next-generation of devices to the customers. The reports say that the company rejected the mix-reality headsets from Apple and Meta. The company believes in building innovative technology that feels familiar, natural and human.

