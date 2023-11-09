According to OpenAI's most recent incident report, the ChatGPT app on Android and iOS is finally working after going through sporadic outages caused by an unusual traffic pattern brought on by a DDoS attack. OpenAI fixed the issue on Wednesday, November 8, and is now keeping an eye out for sporadic disruptions. The DDoS attack has reportedly been claimed by Anonymous Sudan. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces To Roll Out Custom Versions of ChatGPT For Specific Purpose and It Requires No Coding.

ChatGPT Back Online After Facing Global Outage

Good to see ChatGPT is working after it's DDOS attack. pic.twitter.com/rW6nzfBwGe — Neo 💰🧧 (@neocashbar) November 9, 2023

.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)