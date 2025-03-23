New York, March 23: IBM (International Business Machines), often called "Big Blue," is one of the leading tech companies in the world. It is now planning to cut jobs from various locations in the United States. The tech layoffs wave this year has affected thousands of people and is likely not stopping any time soon. IBM layoffs were reportedly targeted at a quarter of the staff working at the company's Classic Cloud operations.

According to a report by The Register, IBM job cuts would affect thousands of employees; however, the exact numbers could not be known. The tech giant has yet to publicly announce its decision to reduce its workforce. The report suggested that the IBM layoffs would be a specific round of layoffs or an ongoing process of slashing jobs that would trim the teams associated with the company's older products. Tech Layoffs 2025: 23,382 Employees Laid Off by 89 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons; Check Details.

The tech layoffs at IBM will affect several departments and teams, including the Classic Cloud operations. IBM CFO James Kavanaugh mentioned in January that the company may issue pink slips to employees as part of workforce rebalancing. The Register said that the job cuts had already been initiated, and the staff was told to leave the offices in New York City and states including Dallas, Texas, and California.

The report highlighted that the people in the other groups were notified individually by their managers from various departments. It said the IBM layoffs affected employees from consulting, CSR initiatives, cloud infrastructure, sales, and those reporting to the IBM CIO related to the internal work systems. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant To Lay Off up to 14,000 Employees Globally To Save Billions, Limit Hiring in Early 2025.

Recently, another tech giant, HP, announced laying off 2,000 employees as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring programme amid the company's lagging in the AI race. Although there was no official announcement by International Business Machines (IBM), the report estimated that based on the job cuts announced by the tech giant in 2024, around 9,000 people would be at risk in 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).