India is celebrating the 75th Independence day today. As the Coronavirus pandemic is still going on, Indian citizens are suggested to remain at their homes and not step out to celebrate the occasion. As such, the alternative to this problem is social media. People can send wishes to their friends, relatives in the form of text messages, stickers, GIFs among others to celebrate the occasion via social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. In this article, we have demonstrated how you can celebrate the 75th Independence day virtually through WhatsApp. WhatsApp To Allow Chat History Transfer Between Android & iOS: Report.

WhatsApp does not offer special Independence Day stickers but allows users to download sticker packs from third-party apps from Google Play Store. So if you are looking to send some cool Independence Day stickers to your friends then follow these steps

1. Open your WhatsApp on your Android phone and open a person's chatbox to whom you want to send stickers.

2. Click on the emoji option and you will come across three options at the bottom - 'emojis', 'GIFs' & 'Stickers'. Tap on the 'Stickers' section.

3. Tap on the '+' located at the top right corner of the Stickers' section and below the microphone button.

4. Then WhatsApp will list down all the stickers. Scroll down till the end and click on 'Get More Stickers'.

5. You will be then redirected to Play Store and then search for WhatsApp Stickers packs on the search bar.

6. Then you will see several third party packs, select the one suitable for you and hit on 'Install'. The installed stickers pack will then be added to your stickers section on the WhatsApp app.

7. You can head over to WhatsApp again to send suitable stickers to your friends, relatives and family members from the installed stickers pack.

