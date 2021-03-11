New Delhi, March 11: Amid rising concerns over online security threats, India is likely to block China's telecommunication giant Huawei. As per a report in Reuters, the country's telecom department on Wednesday said that after June 15 carriers can only buy certain types of equipment from government-approved trusted sources. Adding that a 'no procurement' black list can also be created. US Closely Monitoring Situation Along India-China Border: Official.

Huawei can feature in the list,two officials told Reuters on anonymity. “We cannot prioritise economic gains if an investment poses national security risk,” official reportedly told. Another Chinese firm called the ZTE Corp can also be a part of the list, the official added. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far. India, China Conclude 16-Hour Military Talks, Discuss Further Disengagement at Three Friction Points in Eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, India has begun to fast track certain Chinese investment proposal that were on hold since the Galwan Valley clash between the countries in last June. “We have started giving some approvals to investment proposals even from China, but we will not give any approvals in sectors like telecom infrastructure and financials,” a senior government official told Reuters

