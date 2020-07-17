Infinix had launched Infinix Hot 9 Series in India this May. Now the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker is all set to launch the Infinix Smart 4 Plus handset in the Indian market. The firm has released a poster of the smartphone revealing the launch date & time. According to the poster, the handset will be launched in India on July 21 at 12 pm IST & will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Infinix Hot 9 Series with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, not much has been revealed by the company but as per the teaser, Infinix Smart 4 Plus will come with a triple rear camera module, a waterdrop notch display & rear fingerprint sensor. The company will introduce the upcoming Infinix Smart 4 Plus with the biggest battery that could be a 6,000mAh. The device appears to have slim bezels on the top & bottom.

More specifications details of Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be revealed during its launch event. Infinix Smart 3 Plus is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 7,499. So we could expect the price of Infinix Smart 4 Plus to be somewhere around it.

