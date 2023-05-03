India, May 3: Officially, the Apple iPhone 14 comes with a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model. As Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 15, the prices of the iPhone 14 have been slashed across various third-party platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Vijay Sales. Now, you can get the popular smartphone at discounted prices. Let's look at the best available details for the iPhone 14. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple's Upcoming iPhone Likely To Feature Folding Periscope Zoom Camera .

On Amazon, the iPhone 14 is available at a discounted starting price of Rs 71,999. Additionally, you can avail of multiple bank offers and exchange offers. For example, HDFC Bank customers can get a flat discount of Rs 4000. Similarly, Croma is offering the Apple iPhone 14 with a starting price of Rs 71,999. For, HDFC Bank customers, the price is cut down to Rs 67,999.

The Apple iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart with a discounted price tag of Rs 69,999 for the Red colour option. Additional offers include a cashback of 5 per cent on Flipkart Axis Bank cards and a discount of Rs 4,000 on purchases made via HDFC Bank Cards. While Vijay Sales of offering the iPhone 14 at a starting price of Rs 70,999. For, HDFC Bank customers, the price is cut down to Rs 66,999. You can also get a 5 per cent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on YES Bank cards. Apple iPhone Ultra Launch Likely in 2024, Could Be More Expensive Than iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Models: Reports .

Overall, Flipkart is currently offering the new Apple iPhone 14 with the cheapest price tag. In addition to bank offers, you can use exchange offers to get further discounts. For example, the iPhone 14 will be available for just Rs 39,293 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale (starting May 4), thanks to an exchange offer. However, this is an Amazon Prime exclusive offer that takes into account multiple bank offers and an exchange discount of up to Rs 20,000.

