Mumbai, July 21: The iPhone 17 Pro Max price is expected to be higher than the current iPhone 16 Pro Max model. The upcoming smartphone, part of the iPhone 17 series, will be launched alongside iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro smartphones. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 price is expected to be INR 10,000 higher than the iPhone 16 price at launch. Besides the cost, several specifications and features of the Apple iPhone 17 series have been leaked online.

Apple is all set to introduce its new iPhone 17 lineup in India around September 2025. The upcoming models will include various improvements over the current-gen iPhone 16 series. The design, camera, processor, and battery will implement the most notable changes. All of it has improvements. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Leak Hints at Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Advanced Camera Setup; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to start at INR 1,64,990, indicating a massive INR 20,000 rise over the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a powerful A19 Pro processor and a significant redesign with a squircle-shaped rear camera bump. It may include a triple 48MP rear camera setup, having a primary, an ultrawide, and a telephoto lens. It may have a 24MP front camera. The device will likely to come with a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and a 5,000mAh equivalent battery.. iPhone 17 Pro Max may not come with titanium body as it may launch the Air variant.

iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature an ultra-slim design with just 5.5 mm thickness, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. It may have a minimalist camera setup with a single 48MP rear sensor, similar to the iPhone 16e, and a 24MP front camera. The device will likely to include a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display powered by the A19 processor and could be equipped with a 2,800mAh equivalent battery. iPhone 17 Air may cost INR 89,990; however according to new details, the price may start at INR 1,20,000.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery and a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. It will likely share the same design and A19 Pro processor as the Pro Max variant. The device may feature a 48MP (primary), 12MP (ultrawide), and 48MP (telephoto) rear camera setup, along with a 24MP front-facing camera. iPhone 17 Pro Max price may start around INR 1,34,990 .iQOO Z10R Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 base model is expected to feature a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens on the rear, and a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. It may come with a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display for smooth visuals. The smartphone will likely to include a 3,600mAh equivalent battery and could be powered by the new A19 chipset, although some reports suggest Apple might retain the A18 chip for this variant. iPhone 17 price may be around INR 89,990.

