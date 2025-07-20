New Delhi, July 20: Samsung is reportedly developing its next-generation smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch is expected to take place in early 2026. Although the official announcement is yet to be made, early rumours about the devices have already surfaced. Samsung is reportedly planning to drop the "Plus" model from its upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung has recently launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The company’s next big unveiling is expected in January 2026, where it is likely to reveal the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. The upcoming series is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India might be around INR 1,59,990. iQOO Z10R Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may include a 200MP main camera. Samsung may use a new Sony sensor to achieve this resolution. Apart from the main camera, the device is also expected to feature a 50MP telephoto zoom lens, 50MP periscope shooter, and a 50MP ultra wide lens. Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a 6.9-inch OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. Realme 15 Pro 5G Camera Features Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Expected Price (Watch Video).

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Elite chipset and it may come with 16GB of RAM. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to launch in three different storage options. It may include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Apart from the storage upgrades, the smartphone is also expected to feature an advanced battery system. The next-gen battery technology may be designed to operate at higher operating temperatures and may support significantly faster charging speeds than its predecessors.

