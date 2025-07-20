iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24, 2025. The company has confirmed the camera specifications of the iQOO Z10R and said, "Unleash the 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS Camera on the #iQOOZ10R for sharper frames, truer colors, and moments captured to perfection." The iQOO Z10R camera setup will include a dual lens setup, out of which there will be a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS. The secondary lens specifications is yet to be revealed. The front camera of the smartphone is also confirmed to come with a 32MP lens. The iQOO Z10R will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and the price will start under INR 20,000 in India. Realme 15 Pro 5G Camera Features Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Expected Price (Watch Video).

iQOO Z10R Camera Specs

🎨 Turn Every Click into a Masterpiece. Unleash the 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS Camera on the #iQOOZ10R for sharper frames, truer colors, and moments captured to perfection. No blur. No compromise. Just pure brilliance. 📸✨ Going live 24th July, exclusively on @amazonIN and… pic.twitter.com/QHpqGz4Yol — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)