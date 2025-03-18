New Delhi, March 18: iPhone 17 Air could potentially be Apple's first iPhone that may not come with any ports. Instead, it would depend on wireless charging technology for powering up the device. iPhone 17 series launch date is anticipated to take place in the second half of this year.

There are also speculations that Apple may replace the existing iPhone Plus and iPhone Pro Max models with the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Ultra in the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 series is also expected to feature the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Plus To Be Replaced With iPhone 17 Ultra and iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s iOS 19 Expected To Introduce Major Redesign to iPhones; Check Details Here.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple's iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to mark a shift towards a slimmer design that might not feature charging ports. Apple may design the iPhone 17 Air to be completely wireless and relying on MagSafe charging technology. However, the company may decide to retain a charging port, likely in response to European regulations to use USB-C charging.

As per multiple reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a thickness ranging between 5.5mm and 6mm. The device may not include a physical SIM card slot. Apple has already begun phasing out SIM card slots in several regions and opting instead to offer eSIM technology as an alternative.

iPhone 17 Air Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be one of the slimmest iPhones ever released. It is likely to feature a premium build, with glass and titanium materials for durability and elegance. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be powered by the A19 chipset. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Likely in July; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price in India.

It is expected to run on iOS 19 to include advanced Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to come with a single rear camera setup at the rear. The device is expected to come with buttons that may include an Action Button, a Camera Capture button, and a physical volume control button.

