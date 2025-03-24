New Delhi, March 24: Foldable iPhone from Apple is expected to launch in 2026, indicating the company's entry into the foldable smartphone market. The anticipated Apple foldable iPhone is rumoured to feature a book-style design to align with the form factor of existing foldable devices. Speculations suggest that the foldable iPhone will likely be inspired from the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

The upcoming foldable iPhone is expected to be slim, which is expected to measure around 4.5mm when unfolded and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. The design will make it one of the thinnest foldable devices on the market. Apple foldable iPhone price is expected to start around USD 2,000 (approximately INR 1,71,885). Apple Exploring Idea of AI Wearable Smartwatch With Cameras To Help Users Analyse Surrounding World With Help of Visual Intelligence: Report.

As per reports, Apple may launch a foldable iPhone in 2026. Apple's upcoming foldable device is likely to adopt a book-style design instead of a clamshell-style foldable. In 2025, the company is anticipated to launch the iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the Plus model. The design of Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to take inspiration from the iPhone 17 Air.

Apple Foldable iPhone Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple aims to reduce screen creasing and enhance the device's durability by tackling some of the common issues associated with foldable phones. Apple is said to be using liquid metal in the hinges of its upcoming foldable iPhone. Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to come with a 7.8-inch main display when fully opened, as well as a 5.5-inch external display, as per a report indicated by Ming-Chi Kuo. iOS 19 Release Date: Apple Expected To Introduce Revamped Siri, Major Redesign in Interface and Other Key Improvements in Its Major Update in September 2025.

Apple may choose to eliminate Face ID in favour of a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button for its foldable iPhone. The foldable iPhone is also expected to come with a custom designed 5G modem. The rear of the foldable iPhone may include a dual-lens camera setup.

