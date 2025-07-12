Ai+ Pulse smartphone sale is now live in India, starting today at 12 PM IST. The smartphone is available on Flipkart. It is priced at INR 4,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, including launch offers. Ai+ Pulse is available in multiple colours and runs on NxtQuantum OS based on Android 15. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T615 processor and features a 6.75-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Colours, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on July 24, 2025; Check More Details About Upcoming Realme 15 Series.

Ai+ Pulse Sale Now Live in India

