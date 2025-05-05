iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Releasing in September 2025, Know All About Apple's Upcoming iPhones

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, revealing key highlights of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

Technology Team Latestly| May 05, 2025 08:41 AM IST
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Releasing in September 2025, Know All About Apple's Upcoming iPhones
Apple iPhone 17 Series Rendered Image (Photo Credits: X/@tgod34748)

Cupertino, May 5: Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in the global market, including India, this year. The Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced in September 2025. Before that, the Apple WWDC25 event is set to address some of the early developments in iOS and other key updates coming this year. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus (iPhone 17 Air), iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (iPhone 17 Ultra).

Regarding design, the leaks have suggested that there would be significant changes to the backside of the smartphone. Apple iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the highlight of the entire series due to its small and slim design and single-camera setup on the rear. The smartphone may follow in the footsteps of the iPhone 16e launched this year. Apple Watch Saves Life of 57-Year-Old Ohio Man Who Suffered Stroke During Jump Rope Workout, Video Goes Viral.

iPhone 17 Air: How Slim Will It Be?

iPhone 17 Air will be a new addition to the upcoming iPhone 17 series.  It may have a 120Hz LTPO OLED display, a single 48MP primary camera on the rear and a 24MP selfie camera. The Apple iPhone 17 Air could have 'worse' battery life and therefore could include a battery case, said a report by Macrumors. It said that the device could be 5.5mm thick. It may have a 6.6 or 6.9-inch display, 12GB RAM, an iOS 19 update that is out-of-the-box, and an Apple A19 chip.

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 base model could likely have a 6.3-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro could come with a 6.7-inch panel. The top model iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to boast 6.9-inch display and offer higher specifications compared to other models. The leaked design showed a triple camera module on the rear of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro series with a rectangular shape with rounded corners. The iPhone 17 base model could continue with the same design as the iPhone 16 base model. Apple and Anthropic Partner To Build AI-Powered ‘Vibe-Coding’ Platform, Says Report.

Apple iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 price in India could start at INR 89,900. iPhone 17 Air could cost INR 99,900 and iPhone 17 Pro may be introduced at INR 1,25,900. The top model, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max or Ultra, is expected to have a price tag of INR 1,64,900 or higher.

