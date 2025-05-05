Cupertino, May 5: The iPhone 18 Pro is a part of the iPhone 18 series set to launch in 2026. This year, the Apple iPhone 17 series will be announced in September 2025, offering new designs, specifications and features. However, ahead of the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the details were leaked online, showing what changes could be expected in the iPhone 18 series. The company may introduce the iPhone 18 base model, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Air and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year.

According to reports, iPhone 18 Pro models will feature under-screen Face ID. Apart from this, the reports also hinted that the Pro models would revolutionise the selfie by introducing the under-display camera. According to a report by Gizmochina, along with the under-display camera and under-display fingerprint, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max would also have a new screen layout. It may replace the pill-shaped cutout that has a punch-hole camera. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Releasing in September 2025, Know All About Apple's Upcoming iPhones.

Apple has kept the pill-shaped camera cutout on its smartphones since the iPhone X model. However, Dynamic Island on the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series may be history. Apple may replace the functionality offered by Dynamic Island with something different. In 2025, Apple changed the game by introducing the iPhone 16e, replacing the iPhone SE (Special Edition) by starting a new "e" brand.

The leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Pro series showed a rectangular camera bump with round-shaped edges. It differed from the iPhone 16 series, which had, which has triangularly aligned triple cameras on the rear. With the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro models, the design could change completely and revolutionise the overall design. iQOO Neo 10 Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

In 2026, Apple is also expected to jump into the foldable smartphone market by introducing the iPhone Fold or Foldable iPhone. iPhone 18e may launch around Spring 2027 once the tech giant launches the iPhone 18 series during September 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).