WhatsApp Liquid Glass Update: Meta-Owned App Testing Translucent Interface and First-Party Encrypted Backups for iOS 26

WhatsApp is currently testing a significant visual update that brings a "Liquid Glass" interface to its chat screens. The redesign, which is currently under development, aims to align the messaging platform with the latest design language introduced in Apple’s iOS 26. This aesthetic shift marks one of the most substantial changes to the app’s user interface in recent years, focusing on depth, transparency, and modern visual refinements.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass Design in Development

The primary feature of the new update is the introduction of a translucent, glass-like material for the chat bar. This Liquid Glass design dynamically reflects and refracts the background content, providing a more immersive and integrated feel to the conversation screen. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Modern Rounded Chat Bubbles, Frameless Multimedia Design.

In addition to the chat bar, the update targets the navigation bar and the "jump to latest message" button. Both elements will become transparent or translucent, allowing for a seamless flow between the chat bubbles and the app’s structural interface. While developers are now required to use the iOS 26 SDK, WhatsApp is expected to wait until all elements of the interface are fully optimised before a 100% rollout to the general public.

WhatsApp Working on Enhanced Privacy and Backup Options

Alongside the visual changes, WhatsApp is developing a first-party encrypted cloud backup service. Currently, users rely on third-party providers like Google Drive or iCloud. The new feature will allow users to store their chat history directly on WhatsApp’s servers with mandatory end-to-end encryption.

Security for these backups will be managed via passkeys, custom passwords, or 64-digit encryption keys. Reports suggest that WhatsApp may offer 2GB of free storage, with a potential premium tier offering up to 50GB for users with larger media libraries.

WhatsApp Consolidated Chat and Status Features

Several experiments are also underway to streamline how users interact with status updates and channels. A new status tray is being tested at the top of the main "Chats" tab, showing up to three recent updates from contacts without requiring the user to switch to the "Updates" tab.

Similarly, WhatsApp is working on a dedicated filter within the chat list for followed channels. By separating channels from the main "All" list, the app ensures that personal conversations and group chats remain distinct. These changes have led to speculation that the current "Updates" tab may eventually be replaced or repurposed for new features.

Legacy Support and Information Integrity

As the app moves toward more sophisticated technology, it will end support for older operating systems. WhatsApp has confirmed it will drop support for Android versions 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026. Users on these devices are advised to back up their data to Google Drive before the deadline to avoid losing their chat history. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New ‘Settings Tab’ and ‘Choose App Theme, Icon and Color’ Features.

To combat the spread of misinformation, the platform is also testing a "Reshared many times" label for status updates. Similar to the labels used for forwarded messages in chats, this feature is designed to alert users when a status has gone viral, helping them identify potentially unreliable or misleading content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).