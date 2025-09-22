New Delhi, September 22: Apple’s first foldable iPhone is rumoured to launch next year with the iPhone 18 series. The device is said to combine design with familiar elements, taking cues from Apple’s recent model. Rumours suggest that the iPhone fold may share features with the iPhone Air, which was recently introduced as part of the iPhone 17 Series. The series also included the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple's foldable iPhone may look more or less like two iPhone Airs stuck together. iPhone Air measures 5.6mm in thickness, making it one of Apple’s slimmest devices till date from Apple. Based on this design approach, it is assumed that Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone could also feature a slim profile. Xiaomi 17 Series China Launch Confirmed on September 25, Likely to Include Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Models; Know What Other Product Might Launch.

As per reports, the main production of the iPhone Fold is likely to be managed by Foxconn in China. Additionally, Apple is reportedly exploring pilot manufacturing in Taiwan and might have plans to eventually assemble the device in India.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the foldable iPhone may be made using titanium, similar to the iPhone Air. The device is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display, along with a 5.5-inch outer display. Additionally, it is said that the foldable iPhone may not include a physical SIM card slot, relying instead on eSIM technology for connectivity. The rear camera of the iPhone fold is expected to feature a high-resolution primary sensor along with a secondary lens. It could be either an ultra-wide or a telephoto sensor. OnePlus 15 Launch Expected Soon in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Key Specifications and Images Ahead of Announcement.

iPhone Fold Price (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the foldable iPhone is expected to launch in the US with a starting price at around USD 2,000 (approximately INR 1,76,000). The price of the iPhone fold in India is said to be higher than in the US.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).