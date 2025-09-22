(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Xiaomi 17 Series China Launch Confirmed on September 25, Likely to Include Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Models; Know What Other Product Might Launch
The Xiaomi 17 series, expected to include the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models, is confirmed to launch in China on September 25, 2025. The flagship smartphone series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (yet to be announced). Check out what other products might launch alongside the Xiaomi 17 series.
Socially Team Latestly| Sep 22, 2025 12:31 PM IST
