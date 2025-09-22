The Xiaomi 17 series, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is confirmed to launch in China on September 25, 2025. The company confirmed the launch date via an official post on its Chinese website. The image of the Xiaomi 17 smartphone shared on the page showed a dual display. The Chinese smartphone maker may also launch the Xiaomi Pad 8 in China alongside the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup will reportedly include Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and the tablets will be offered in two variants: Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro. Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Confirmed on October, Likely Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Leaked Specifications.

Xiaomi 17 Series Official Launch Image

Xiaomi 17 Official Launch Image (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 17 Series Launching in China on September 25, 2025