Cupertino, July 30: iPhone Fold or Foldable iPhone is rumoured to be the next significant innovation by Apple. Although the tech giant has been silent on developing such a foldable device, the rumours have indicated that Apple may finally launch its highly anticipated iPhone Fold around September 2026. It will be Apple's first entry into the smartphone market. Apple's next foldable iPhone could be thinner and have a strong build and powerful capabilities.

Apple has scrapped various unique projects over the years due to the complications in the development, requiring too much time or other reasons, such as Apple's autonomous EV project. However, despite being late in the game, the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch its iPhone Foldable alongside the iPhone 18 series next year. This year, Apple is focused on introducing iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air (replacing iPhone 17 Plus). Vivo X Fold5 Sale Begins Today in India, Premium Foldable Smartphone Features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 50MP Triple Camera; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

iPhone Fold / Foldable iPhone New Leaks, Details and Launch Update

iPhone Fold will reportedly be part of the iPhone 18 series and likely have a name that matches the other devices. Reports have said that brands like Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, OPPO, OnePlus, and others have already dominated the foldable smartphone market for years. However, Apple has not yet developed a prototype foldable device. The same happened with AI. Apple Intelligence came very late after several brands, including Samsung (with Galaxy AI), launched their AI-based smartphones.

Reports said that the upcoming foldable iPhone may have a crease-free design and a premium build, using powerful materials. It was previously mentioned that the iPhone Fold could have liquid metal hinges for durability. Apple is expected to launch a book-style foldable iPhone, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

iPhone Fold may have a 7.8-inch main display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover (outer) display when folded. It may come with a titanium frame, likely to support the Apple Pencil. The company may add an A20 series chip, up to 1TB storage, Wi-Fi 7 support, MagSafe wireless charging, and 8K video recording capability. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G First Sale Officially Starts Today in India; Check Prices, Offers Key Features and Specifications.

iPhone Fold Price in India (Rumoured)

JPMorgan reportedly said that the upcoming iPhone Fold (foldable iPhone) could launch at a starting price of USD 1,999 (around INR 1,74,444). However, the price may go higher due to additional taxes and other expenses.

