Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will be available via its official sales today in India. Realme 15 series 5G was launched this month with an elegant design, specifications and features. The smartphones feature a 144Hz 4D Curve+ Display and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast-charging. Realme 15 5G price in India starts at INR 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB configuration, INR 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and INR 30,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India is for the 8GB+128GB variant, and INR 28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant is INR 30,999—the higher variants offer 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB at INR 32,999 and INR 35,999, respectively. The company announced INR 3,000 bank offer, INR 6,000 bonus exchange and 12 months of zero down payment. Vivo X Fold5 Sale Begins Today in India, Premium Foldable Smartphone Features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 50MP Triple Camera; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 Series 5G First Sale Begins Today in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by realme India (@realmeindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)