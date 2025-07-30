Vivo X Fold5 sale will commence today in India , and the interested customers who pre-booked or wish to buy this smartphone can purchase this premium foldable smartphone. The Vivo X Fold5 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6,000mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging support. It has an 8.03-inch main (inner) display and a 6.53-inch cover display, offering 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Vivo's flagship foldable smartphone comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera. It has a 4.3mm thickness when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded. Vivo X Fold5 price in India is INR 1,49,999, for which the customers get 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Moto G86 Power 5G Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of New Moto G Series Smartphone.

Vivo X Fold5 Foldable Smartphone's Sale Will Begin in India on July 30, 2025

Experience a fold like no other. Get it now with exclusive offers designed to match the experience. Pre-book the vivo X Fold5 today. https://t.co/K4iUxQmufp#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/QZuFdYHY7G — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 27, 2025

