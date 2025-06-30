iPhone Fold Rumours: Apple Reportedly Working on Foldable iPhone Set To Launch in 2026, Likely Coming With 4.5mm Thickness; Check Details

iPhone Fold rumours suggest Apple is working on a foldable iPhone expected to launch in 2026. The upcoming device will reportedly feature a sleek design with just 4.5mm thickness when unfolded, making it one of the slimmest foldables in the market. Check more details here.

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 30, 2025 06:25 PM IST
A+
A-
iPhone Fold Rumours: Apple Reportedly Working on Foldable iPhone Set To Launch in 2026, Likely Coming With 4.5mm Thickness; Check Details
Apple Foldable iPhone / iPhone Fold Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons, Pexels)

Mumbai, June 30: Apple, despite being one of the leading smartphone makers, has slowly adopted artificial intelligence (AI) into its iPhones. Also, the tech giant scrapped its highly ambitious self-driving car project called "Project Titan'. However, Apple is reportedly working on two significant projects - smart glasses and a foldable iPhone, popularly termed 'iPhone flip'. It is expected to be announced in 2026.

Recently, some reports said that Samsung had been working on its new tri-fold smartphone that will likely be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event set to begin on July 9, 2025 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Last year, Samsung broke the cover on its Galaxy Ring. After the launch of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate,  the world's first triple-fold phone, Samsung is working on its version of the thinnest yet foldable phone with three displays. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone To Feature Titainum Frame and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Likely Unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked on July 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features 

iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.58-inch main inner display, not the 7.8-inch mentioned previously by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to reports, the screen of an Apple foldable smartphone would become as comparable to the iPad Mini when unfolded. Apple is expected to include two cameras on the rear, both 48MP. Front-facing camera details have not been leaked. 

It is rumoured that Apple may incorporate a titanium body and use liquid metal hinges to offer better durability. Besides the sturdiness, the tech giant is expected to keep the design of the iPhone Fold slim. Previous reports have said that when unfolded, the Apple iPhone Fold would be just 4.5mm thick, and when folded, it could have 9mm to 9.5mm thickness. Vivo X200 FE Launch Soon in India With ‘Ultra Slim’ Design, Battery Details Revealed; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Launch in September 2025

Besides the foldable iPhone, Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - all expected to be powered by A19 series chipsets. The iPhone 17 series price will likely start at INR 89,990 to INR 1,64,990. The devices will come with ProMotion 120Hz displays. iPhone 17 Air may come with a 5.5mm slim design, and iPhone 17 Pro models could have a rectangular bump on the rear around a triangular camera setup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 Air Apple iPhone 17 Plus Apple iPhone 17 Pro Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Ultra Apple iPhone Fold Apple iPhone Foldable iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Lineup iPhone 17 Plus iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 17 Series iPhone 17 Ultra iPhone Fold iPhone Foldable Samsung Tri-Fold Samsung Tri-Fold SmartPhone
iPhone Fold Rumours: Apple Reportedly Working on Foldable iPhone Set To Launch in 2026, Likely Coming With 4.5mm Thickness; Check Details
Apple Foldable iPhone / iPhone Fold Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons, Pexels)

Mumbai, June 30: Apple, despite being one of the leading smartphone makers, has slowly adopted artificial intelligence (AI) into its iPhones. Also, the tech giant scrapped its highly ambitious self-driving car project called "Project Titan'. However, Apple is reportedly working on two significant projects - smart glasses and a foldable iPhone, popularly termed 'iPhone flip'. It is expected to be announced in 2026.

Recently, some reports said that Samsung had been working on its new tri-fold smartphone that will likely be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event set to begin on July 9, 2025 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Last year, Samsung broke the cover on its Galaxy Ring. After the launch of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate,  the world's first triple-fold phone, Samsung is working on its version of the thinnest yet foldable phone with three displays. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone To Feature Titainum Frame and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Likely Unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked on July 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features 

iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.58-inch main inner display, not the 7.8-inch mentioned previously by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to reports, the screen of an Apple foldable smartphone would become as comparable to the iPad Mini when unfolded. Apple is expected to include two cameras on the rear, both 48MP. Front-facing camera details have not been leaked. 

It is rumoured that Apple may incorporate a titanium body and use liquid metal hinges to offer better durability. Besides the sturdiness, the tech giant is expected to keep the design of the iPhone Fold slim. Previous reports have said that when unfolded, the Apple iPhone Fold would be just 4.5mm thick, and when folded, it could have 9mm to 9.5mm thickness. Vivo X200 FE Launch Soon in India With ‘Ultra Slim’ Design, Battery Details Revealed; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Launch in September 2025

Besides the foldable iPhone, Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - all expected to be powered by A19 series chipsets. The iPhone 17 series price will likely start at INR 89,990 to INR 1,64,990. The devices will come with ProMotion 120Hz displays. iPhone 17 Air may come with a 5.5mm slim design, and iPhone 17 Pro models could have a rectangular bump on the rear around a triangular camera setup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 Air Apple iPhone 17 Plus Apple iPhone 17 Pro Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Ultra Apple iPhone Fold Apple iPhone Foldable iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Lineup iPhone 17 Plus iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 17 Series iPhone 17 Ultra iPhone Fold iPhone Foldable Samsung Tri-Fold Samsung Tri-Fold SmartPhone Samsung Triple Fold Samsung Triple-Fold Phone
You might also like
Smartphone Launches in July 2025: From Nothing Phone 3 to OnePlus Nord 5 and OPPO Reno 14 Series, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month
Technology

Smartphone Launches in July 2025: From Nothing Phone 3 to OnePlus Nord 5 and OPPO Reno 14 Series, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month
Samsung Tri-Fold Phone To Feature Titainum Frame and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Likely Unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked on July 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Technology

Samsung Tri-Fold Phone To Feature Titainum Frame and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Likely Unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked on July 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Smartphone Launches in July 2025: From Nothing Phone 3 to OnePlus Nord 5 and OPPO Reno 14 Series, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month
Technology

Smartphone Launches in July 2025: From Nothing Phone 3 to OnePlus Nord 5 and OPPO Reno 14 Series, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month
Samsung Tri-Fold Phone To Feature Titainum Frame and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Likely Unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked on July 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Technology

Samsung Tri-Fold Phone To Feature Titainum Frame and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Likely Unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked on July 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Galaxy G Fold May Be Samsung’s 1st Tri-Fold Smartphone; Check Expected Launch Date and Other Details
Technology

Galaxy G Fold May Be Samsung’s 1st Tri-Fold Smartphone; Check Expected Launch Date and Other Details
Samsung All Set To Debut the First Ever Foldable Phone With Three-Fold Display; Check Out All Key Details
Technology

Samsung All Set To Debut the First Ever Foldable Phone With Three-Fold Display; Check Out All Key Details

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
brad pitt f1 movie
50000+K+ searches
bse
5000+K+ searches
carlos alcaraz
5000+K+ searches
gold prices
5000+K+ searches
icai
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
brad pitt f1 movie
50000+K+ searches
bse
5000+K+ searches
carlos alcaraz
5000+K+ searches
gold prices
5000+K+ searches
icai
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel