iPhone Fold Rumours: Apple Reportedly Working on Foldable iPhone Set To Launch in 2026, Likely Coming With 4.5mm Thickness; Check Details

Mumbai, June 30: Apple, despite being one of the leading smartphone makers, has slowly adopted artificial intelligence (AI) into its iPhones. Also, the tech giant scrapped its highly ambitious self-driving car project called "Project Titan'. However, Apple is reportedly working on two significant projects - smart glasses and a foldable iPhone, popularly termed 'iPhone flip'. It is expected to be announced in 2026.

Recently, some reports said that Samsung had been working on its new tri-fold smartphone that will likely be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event set to begin on July 9, 2025 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Last year, Samsung broke the cover on its Galaxy Ring. After the launch of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the world's first triple-fold phone, Samsung is working on its version of the thinnest yet foldable phone with three displays. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone To Feature Titainum Frame and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Likely Unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked on July 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features

iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.58-inch main inner display, not the 7.8-inch mentioned previously by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to reports, the screen of an Apple foldable smartphone would become as comparable to the iPad Mini when unfolded. Apple is expected to include two cameras on the rear, both 48MP. Front-facing camera details have not been leaked.

It is rumoured that Apple may incorporate a titanium body and use liquid metal hinges to offer better durability. Besides the sturdiness, the tech giant is expected to keep the design of the iPhone Fold slim. Previous reports have said that when unfolded, the Apple iPhone Fold would be just 4.5mm thick, and when folded, it could have 9mm to 9.5mm thickness. Vivo X200 FE Launch Soon in India With ‘Ultra Slim’ Design, Battery Details Revealed; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Launch in September 2025

Besides the foldable iPhone, Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - all expected to be powered by A19 series chipsets. The iPhone 17 series price will likely start at INR 89,990 to INR 1,64,990. The devices will come with ProMotion 120Hz displays. iPhone 17 Air may come with a 5.5mm slim design, and iPhone 17 Pro models could have a rectangular bump on the rear around a triangular camera setup.

