Mumbai, October 21: The Samsung Galaxy event called "Worlds Wide Open" is scheduled for October 21, 2025. The event will introduce the Project Moohan-based Samsung Galaxy XR headset. The Galaxy event will be livestreamed and can be viewed in India tomorrow. This is the first time Samsung will unveil its extended reality device, reportedly to take on Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

During the Samsung Galaxy 'Worlds Wide Open' event, the company is also rumoured to introduce its first-ever Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone; however, this has not been confirmed or teased yet. Ahead of the event, several details have been leaked online, revealing the processor and capabilities of the Samsung XR headset. Samsung Galaxy Event will be live-streamed in India at 7:30 AM IST on October 22, 2025 (tomorrow). Apple Market Valuation To Hit USD 4 Trillion Amid Robust iPhone 17 Series Sales, Placing It on 2nd Spot Behind NVIDIA.

Samsung Galaxy Event October 2025: Official Livestream

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset; Check Leaked Specifications and Features

The Galaxy XR headset, based on Project Moohan (meaning “Infinity” in Korean), is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor. The device may come with AI integration and a 4K micro-OLED display with 4,023 PPI pixel density. According to a report by Business Standard, the Galaxy XR headset will support 4.3K resolution per eye. The report states that the device will deliver 29 million pixels across both displays, surpassing Apple Vision Pro’s 23 million pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is said to have front- and bottom-facing sensors and four internal eye-tracking cameras to help users control the device with hand gestures and gaze. Other feature highlights include a built-in sensor to improve users’ spatial awareness and enable real-world interactions, added the report. The battery of the Samsung Galaxy extended reality headset is expected to last up to two hours under general use and half an hour under intensive use. However, the report stated that the device could include detachable batteries to offer extended usage. Samsung Galaxy S26 Smartphones To Come With Latest Exynos 2600 Processor As Company Completes Its In-House Development: Report.

The upcoming Galaxy XR headset from Samsung could weigh 545 grams, which is 600 to 800 grams lighter than the Apple Vision Pro. The device may have a head strap, offering more comfort with an adjustable dial. The Samsung XR headset is expected to come with various applications in its user interface. The report mentioned that it could support Samsung Camera, YouTube, Play Store, Google Maps, Browser, Gallery, Maps, Photos, and Netflix-like third-party apps.

