Mumbai, September 3: Samsung could take the next big leap in the world of foldable phones and introduce its first-ever triple fold or tri-fold smartphone. Samsung's tri-fold smartphone is rumoured to launch alongside its XR headset and smart glasses this month. The South Korean tech giant already has a launch event on September 4, 2025 (tomorrow). During this event, the company may unveil its Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung Galaxy S11 series, including standard, Pro and Ultra models.

Various reports have hinted that the Samsung triple fold smartphone will also be introduced in September. The smartphone is termed "Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold, " the first generation foldable with a thin design and triple displays. Samsung is expected to launch this device in the last week of this month. Vivo Y500 Launched in China With 8,200mAh Battery and 90W Fast-Charging; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Vivo Y Series Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Specifications and Features

Samsung's new tri-fold smartphone will reportedly be a part of its Galaxy Z series. It is expected to have a dual-hinge design that helps it fold three displays into a single large one, likely appearing as a tablet or a laptop screen when unfolded. According to the leaks, Samsung would first make only 50,000 units, a strategy it followed when introducing its first Galaxy Fold device. It may use a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor paired with 16GB RAM for faster app drawing and storing in the background.

Besides, it may come with AI-powered features, high-quality cameras, and a battery that could power up the device for a day's usage. Reports said the Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold could include micro LED screens with 13.6 million pixels. The Samsung triple fold phone would likely debut alongside rumoured AI-powered Galaxy Glasses. Samsung is expected to advance into augmented reality via its XR headset. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features; Here’s Everything To Expect About Latest Top-Model in iPhone 17 Series; Check Other Models' Prices and Details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Price (Rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold may be launched around USD 1,800 to USD 2,000, which is around NR 1,58,000 to INR 1,76,000. Some reports mentioned that it could launch at USD 2,930 (around INR 2.58 lakh).

