Seoul, June 29: Samsung is reportedly working on a triple-fold phone or tri-fold phone that will likely be unveiled at the end of 2025. Huawei, a Chinese technology giant, launched its tri-fold smartphone last year with a thin design and powerful processor. The world's first tri-fold smartphone Huawei Mate XT Ultimate packed a 5,600mAh battery, a Kirin 9010 processor, a 10.2-inch display and many other features. South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on its new foldable device with three displays.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Samsung tri-fold smartphone would feature a titanium frame and will be powered by a Snapdragon chip. The report pointed out that there would not be any under-display camera in the Samsung triple-fold phone. It is expected that Samsung will add a flagship Snapdragon mobile processor to its device. iPhone 17 Series Price Details Leaked: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The report mentioned that a tipster leaked information about the build and design elements used in the upcoming Samsung foldable. It said that the Samsung tri-fold would use a combination of titanium and aluminium for its frame and chassis, leading to durability and sturdy design. Samsung Galaxy S Ultra devices already use it.

Samsung Tri-Fold Phone Price, Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

Samsung triple-fold device could be launched with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, last year's flagship processor. It has been used in many flagship devices launched in 2025, including Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iQOO 13, OnePlus 13 and others. The report said that the upcoming foldable from Samsung could come with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and have AI-powered features. It would likely be capable of handling multitasking and gaming. OPPO Reno 14 Series Set To Launch on July 3, 2025, Will Be Offered in ‘Forest Green’ Colour; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Samsung tri-fold phone could be launched with a 12MP punch-hold camera design. It will miss out on UCC (under-display camera). Samsung tri-fold phone price could be USD 2,800 (around INR 2,40,000). Gizmochina said the device could be unveiled during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in New York on July 9, 2025. This event will showcase Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).