Beijing, October 12: Samsung W26, a new foldable smartphone, was launched in China with a premium gold frame design. The new model has been introduced to the Chinese smartphone market by Samsung ahead of its tri-fold phone. The Samsung W26 foldable smartphone is launched with a triple camera setup on the rear and a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

Just like the Galaxy Z Fold7, the China-exclusive W26 foldable smartphone has a thickness of 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded. The South Korean tech giant has launched the Samsung W26 model in the country as part of its regional strategy. The device has a hardware configuration similar to the Fold7. Check out all the specifications, features, and price of the foldable. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drop Alert: Smartphone Available at Reduced Price During Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale; Check Cashbacks, Offers and More.

Samsung W26 Foldable Specifications and Features

The Samsung W26 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The foldable smartphone comes with an 8-inch main display with a 2184 x 1968 (QXGA+) resolution and a 6.5-inch cover display with a 2520 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution. On the rear, the Samsung W26 has a 200MP primary camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 10MP OIS-enabled 3x telephoto camera.

On the front, it has a 10MP selfie camera outside and a 4MP under-display sensor inside. The Samsung W26 comes with a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.4, Dual-SIM support, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, and Android 16 (One UI 8.0) with seven years of updates and several AI features. This year, Samsung did not launch a W26 Flip model, the successor to last year's W25 Flip. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Launch in November 2025 in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500; Check Other Specifications and Features.

Samsung W26 Price in China

The Samsung W26 foldable phone price in China starts at CNY 16,999 (around INR 2.11 lakh) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The higher variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is sold at CNY 18,999 (around INR 2.35 lakh), as per the official website.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung China Website ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).