iQOO Neo 6 is said to debut today in the Chinese market. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the TENAA website with a model number V2196A. This model number is believed to be of iQOO Neo 6 handset. The listing reveals that the smartphone will get three RAM and storage models, a 4,700mAh battery and more. iQOO Neo 6 To Be Launched on April 13, 2022; Check Details Here.

In addition to this, the listing also mentions that iQOO Neo 6 will feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, iQOO Neo 6 might come with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP secondary lens and a 2MP lens. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Moreover, iQOO Neo 6 is said to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

