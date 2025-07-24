Mumbai, July 24: iQOO Z10R 5G, a new mid-range smartphone from iQOO, has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, with a new rear design and camera setup. iQOO Z10R 5G comes with several upgrades over the previous models in the series, such as camera, processor, design, battery and various AI-powered features.

iQOO Z10R 5G brings an IP68 and IP69 rating that protects the mobile against water and dust. It has dual stereo speakers and offers various AI features. It includes AI Screen Translation, Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Translation and more. Vivo T4R 5G Launch Soon in India, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India, Sale Date

iQOO Z10R price in India for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage variant is INR 17,499. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 19,499, and the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at INR 21,499. All the prices mentioned above are after an INR 2,000 discount. The official prices of each variant are INR 19,499, INR 21,499 and INR 23,499, respectively. iQOO Z10R sale will commence on July 29, 2025.

iQOO Z10R 5G Specifications and Features

iQOO Z10R 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which is claimed to offer up to a 7,50,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks. Besides, the device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, enough to run multiple applications at once without losing background activities. iQOO Z10R onboards a larger 5,700mAh battery unit that supports 44W FlashCharge and ByPass charging. OnePlus Pad Lite Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Tablet of OnePlus Launched in India.

The new iQOO Z series smartphone has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 32MP selfie camera. The cameras offer 4K recording on the front and rear, allowing vlogging and more. The smartphone has an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The screen also supports HDR10+, allowing users to experience high dynamic range in videos.

