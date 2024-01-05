New Delhi, January 5: itel, the most popular sub-10K smartphone brand, on Friday launched India's first phone with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM through memory fusion at just Rs 7,299, marking a significant leap into 2024. The itel A70 goes on sale exclusively on Amazon starting January 5, with exciting bank offers. Interested consumers can buy the smartphone from Amazon, the company said in a statement.

The 256GB+12GB variant is available at Rs 7,299 while the 64 GB variant is priced at just Rs 6,299. Additionally, the 128GB variant is available for Rs 6,799 with an extra bank discount of Rs 800, resulting in a final price of just Rs 5,999. The itel A70 is available in four stunning colours -- Field Green, Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold and Starlish Black. Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform Unveiled: Qualcomm Announces Its New Chipset To Power MR, VR and Offer On-Device AI.

The move, said the company, signifies a strategic enhancement to its A-series lineup, catering specifically to customers seeking extensive storage solutions. Along with its big memory, itel A70 comes equipped with a big 6.6-inch HD+ Display featuring a Dynamic bar offering a simplified and seamless user interface.

The smartphone is available in two other variants featuring 128GB storage with 12GB (4+8) RAM configuration and a 64GB storage variant coupled with 12GB (4+8) RAM. The new launch by itel is poised to introduce an unparalleled memory experience, marking a significant milestone positioning itel A70 as a trailblazer in the segment, and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery, ensuring an uninterrupted and long-lasting experience for the user supported by Type-C charging. “As we step into 2024, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to serve our consumers by introducing innovations complemented by unmatched features, stylish aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology at competitive price points,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India.

“The launch of the itel A70 smartphone stands as a testament to our forward-looking approach, boasting an industry-leading 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, and a captivating 6.6-inch display with Dynamic Bar technology. We are excited to disrupt the entry-level smartphone segment once again, setting new standards for performance and value in the ever-evolving tech landscape,” Talapatra added.

The interactive Dynamic Bar functionality offers intelligent notifications that seamlessly elevate the user’s experience such as alerts during phone calls, progress updates for charging sessions, and face unlock. The Dynamic Bar efficiently manages screen space for notifications without obstructing the main viewing area. Its adaptive design ensures timely alerts without compromising the user's focus, striking a balance between information delivery and an unobstructed interface. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor Launched in China: Check Price, Features and Specifications.

A70 sports a segment-leading 13MP HDR rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera, supported by advanced features to help users capture wonderful memories even in low-light conditions. The phone comes equipped with face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, adding an extra layer of security.

