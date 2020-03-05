Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds Launched in India For Rs 16,999

Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 4: Refreshing the wireless earbuds series in India, Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Wednesday launched 'Elite Active 75t' in the country for Rs 16,999. The device will be available at Amazon starting March 11. It will be available at Croma, Flipkart and Jabra-authorised resellers from the third week of April. Jabra Launches Elite 75t Wireless Earbuds.

The earbuds will be available in six colours: Navy, Copper Black (Amazon exclusive), Titanium Black, Grey, Sienna and Mint. According to the firm, like the original Elite 75t earbud, the Active version brings the same great calls and music that is now expected from Jabra but is optimised for work-out and fitness use.

"Jabra Elite Active 75t is our most optimal true wireless earbuds yet and we are proud to be launching it in the India market. Specifically designed for an active lifestyle, the Elite Active 75t is a testament to Jabra's engineering expertise, with its enhanced comfort, first-class noise isolation and great sound," Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and SAARC at Jabra, said in a statement.

Built with a durable coating providing optimised grip, the earbuds are also dust and sweat resistant, while simultaneously extending battery life by 89 per cent (up to 28 hours). The device has also IP57 durability and 2-year warranty against dust and water. There's a futuristic fast USB-C charging too. The earbuds were also designed to further enhance comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size, which also provides a first class noise isolation.