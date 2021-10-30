The highly-anticipated JioPhone Next affordable smartphone has been launched in India. The price for the budget-friendly handset is set at Rs 6,499, and it will go on sale on Diwali i.e. November 4, 2021. Interested customers can get their hands on the handset by making an upfront payment or via an EMI scheme, specifically announced for the phone. Under the Easy EMI option, users will have to pay Rs 1,999 initially along with processing fees of Rs 501. They can pay the remaining amount in easy EMI, which starts as low as Rs 300 each month. JioPhone Next: Here’s How To Pre-Book Jio’s Affordable Smartphone in Simple Steps.

The entry-level smartphone from Reliance and Google is developed specifically for Indian customers. It runs on Pragati OS, an Android-based software that is made for JioPhone Next. Other key highlights of the budget phone are a 13MP rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC, Translate Now feature, and more.

Here lies the answer to your next search 😉 JioPhone Next. Created with @GoogleIndia#WithLoveFromJio https://t.co/Vc97P683X5 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 29, 2021

Reliance Jio has announced four special plans for Jio Next customers. It includes Always on, Large, XL and XXL. The base Always-on plan starts From Rs 300 per month while the XXL plan goes up to Rs 600 per month. Apart from paying the EMI, customers also get additional benefits depending on the plan opted for.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance Jio)

As far as specifications are concerned, JioPhone Next sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There's also an anti-fingerprint coating. Under the hood, it gets a quad-core Snapdragon 215 SoC from Qualcomm that is clocked at 1.3GHz. The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. For photography, there is a 13MP single rear camera module while the front camera is an 8MP snapper. The rear camera gets features like portrait mode, night mode, and custom AR filters. It packs a 3,500mAh battery.

